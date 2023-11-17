The chance for snow on Snoqualmie Pass this weekend is currently at 90%. Are you ready for winter driving? Will there be snow when you go over the mountain passes?

Friday, November 17th - thru Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 10 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Rain and snow. Low around 31. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday: Snow, mainly before 4 pm. High near 35. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Tuesday: A chance of rain after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Thanksgiving Day: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

