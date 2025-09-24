Did you know sex offenders labeled as Level 3 offenders are likely to offend again? It's the reason why the Yakima County Sheriff's Office tells local media to tell you about the offenders who authorities say are dangerous.

If you have children and you allow your kids to walk in your neighborhood to trick or treat this Halloween do you know if any level three sex offenders live near you? More than 900 sex offenders call Yakima County home and 62 are labeled as the most dangerous Level 3 offenders.

Officials with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say information is available on the sheriff's office website by clicking on the sex offender information tab. The site gives the general areas not specific addresses where the Level 3 sex offenders are living. Authorities are just asking parents to be aware where the offenders live to keep kids safe everyday and especially with Halloween coming up next month.

Over the last 5 years the number of people being monitored has been between 700 and 900. Today 910 sex offenders live in the valley each legally labeled as an offender after being convicted in court. Of the 910 offenders 62 are labeled as "level three sex offenders" because authorities consider them to be the most likely to re-offend.

The offenders are required to register with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office when they are released from prison. They must provide an address or if they are homeless they're required to check in weekly with the sheriff's office. Officials with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say information is available on the sheriff's office website at https://www.sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54495