Washington has a few rules around using EBT cards. If you have never used one before, you might be surprised at the list of stuff you can't buy with an EBT card.

What Can You Buy with EBT Cards: The Good, The Bad, The Interesting

Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, or EBT, allow you to purchase some food items and in some places works as cash. The money for your benefits goes to your EBT card on the same day of each qualifying month.

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Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The Good News

Here's the good news: You *can* use your EBT card to buy produce items at farmers markets and grocery stores. There are a few restaurants, delis, convenience stores, and a host of online stores where you can use the card, too.

The Bad News

The bad news is that you can't use that card for a lot of other everyday things, things which in my personal opinion are necessities, especially in times of dire financial straits that put you on the list to even qualify for an EBT card.

The Interesting News

One thing a lot of people don't know is that you can use your card anywhere in the country where EBT is accepted, not just here in Washington.

15 Things That Are Illegal to Purchase with EBT Cards in WA Know before you scan your EBT card in a store. The last thing you want is to be embarrassed when they tell you that you can't use your card for that item. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby