It's been 6 months and still no charges.

A Washington State Patrol Trooper, Sarah Clasen involved in a fatal DUI crash in March that killed a Richland man remains on paid leave with no charges yet filed in the case.

FACING A CHARGE OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

Authorities say 35-year-old Clasen was arrested on a vehicular homicide charge after the fatal crash that took the life of 20 year old Jhoser Sanchez.

The Spokane County Prosecutor Preston McCollam says charges are still pending but he says delays are being caused by the cites "logistical delays and staffing shortages."

IF CONVICTED CAREER IN JEOPARDY

Clasen now faces fines and possible major jail time with her reputation and career on the line. If convicted she could be fired from the patrol. Despite the life changing consequences law enforcement isn't shielded from the law.

DUI'S AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

Nationwide an average of 750 law enforcement Officers are arrested for DUI every year. Washington's DUI laws apply to everyone-the regular citizen and law enforcement. A DUI in Washington is defined as operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content .08% or higher or being under the influence of drugs to the point that it impairs driving.

YAKIMA PROSECUTOR NOT SURPRISED

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's not surprised Clasen was released pending her next court appearance. He says many cases involving fatal crashes allow those accused to be released from jail either by posting bail or by a judge releasing people on thier own recognizance with certain conditions.

Stories about Clasen on social media have many people questioning why she's been released from jail saying they believe law enforcement Officers should be held to a higher standard.