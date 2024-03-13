Study Says Potheads Have More Empathy. Are You Okay?
If you smoke marijuana on a regular basis a new study says you may understand people's emotions more than those who don't puff on pot. According to Neurosciencenews.com brain images and assessments of psychology revealed the new information that they say may have positive impacts for people being treated for "social interaction deficits."
THE STUDY FOUND THE INFORMATION BY LOOKING AT THE BRAIN
The study, which involved 85 regular pot users and 51 who don't use the drug. It was recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience Research and the key facts found;
- People who use cannabis may have a greater "empathetic understanding of others compared to non-users."
- Specifically the study says "brain imaging indicates enhanced connectivity in the anterior cingulate cortex, a region related to empathy, among cannabis users."
MORE RESEARCH IS NEEDED BUT THE FINDINGS COULD HELP OTHERS
The officials say while more research is needed the results of the study open the opportunity for looking closer at the impacts of cannabis in helping people who have "deficits" in social interactions like social anxiety, sociopathy, and avoidant personality disorder. So if you smoke pot the feelings you have for others in your life may be more noticeable to others than the feelings of those who don't use the drug.
