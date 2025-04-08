The cost of your camping and boating trips at Washington State Parks are about to go up. We can blame inflation for the soaring new fees, says the Washington State Parks website. Some fees are already in place, but the new inflation fees are effective May 2025

Boating Fees in WA State

If you have tried to park your boat out on the docks at one of Washington's 34 marine parks with moorage, or one of the 4 marina slips, you've already encountered paying new additional moorage fees.

You need a Boat Moorage Permit before you can dock your boat and it's highly recommended to get a Boater Education Card from the State.

Current Boating Fees in 2025

Docks and linear moorage: $1 per foot of vessel length, $23 minimum.

Buoys: $23

Marina sites: $12

New Camping Fees at Washington State Parks

State Parks in Washington are facing rising costs and as with all things, this gets passed on to us consumers. Since last year, the word has been getting out that beginning May 15, 2025, we should expect to pay more to camp, but this reminder bears repeating.

You need to have a Discover Pass (currently $30), to camp, bot, or enjoy a state park for day use. There is a bill being debated in the current legislative session which aims to increase the cost of the annual pass to $45, as KIRO7 reports.

The Fiscal Note for Senate Bill 5390 prepared in March 2025 shows that if the Discover Pass increases its fee to $45, there would be estimated cash influx of roughly $15,335,200 to the state by 2027.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with that bill next.

