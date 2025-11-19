Most people that eat potatoes have no idea about this big secret that leads to Washington State. I've always heard growing up that Idaho was the state where most of the potatoes are grown in the U.S.

Let's dig into some roots of potato research, pun intended, and then I will reveal a big potato secret that leads to a tiny town in Washington. Hint: It's a shocker!

America Is Obsessed with Potatoes (and We Don't Blame You)

Our American culture is full of expressions and characters that reveal our deep love for potatoes. Remember that cute pup, Spuds McKenzie? The beer mascot was named after a potato instead of a bottle of Bud.

Other fun puns and sayings include "couch potato" , "small potato", and there's even a childhood game we used to play called "One potato, two potato."

One Potato, two potato, three potato, four. Five potato, six potato, 7 potato more!

WA State Produces More Potatoes Per Acre Than Idaho (But That's Not a Big Secret)

There are about 300 commercial potato growers in the state. Many Washington potatoes get shipped off to Japan, South Korea, and Mexico, according to an agriculture brief from the State's department of ag. One of the biggest commercial potato farms in the state is Easterday Produce Co in Pasco.

Potato farms in Olympia (Thurston County), Skagit Valley (Skagit County), and various locations in Eastern Washington are where you can find the most potato farms in the state.

While Idaho has the most land to grow potatoes, Washington's soil produces the most potatoes per acre. We even set a world record for this in 2024.

The Big Washington Potato Secret

The Washington State Potato Commission has been busy at work supporting our potato farmers. One farmer in Pasco is the main supplier for a major national fast-food restaurant chain. Any guesses which one it is?

It's Bunger Farms that grows the potatoes that get turned into McDonald's French fries!

So the next time you eat some of McDonald's fries, you can pass along the big potato secret!