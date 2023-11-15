A 44-year-old Yakima man says he was threatened with a gun as he was walking out of the East Valley Walmart on Monday.

THE VICTIM SAYS HE WAS FIRST BUMPED FROM BEHIND

Joseph Garcia says he was walking to his car in the parking lot at about 7:15 pm when he was bumped from behind by a shopping cart being pushed by two men. Garcia told Officers he was startled and turned around to find out what happened. He says the person who struck him apologized and he walked away.

Get our free mobile app

AFTER THE INITIAL BUMP THE VICTIM WAS THEN BUMPED IN THE SHOULDER

Then a short time later another man walked up to him and "shoulder checked".

At that time Garcia told police the suspect, identified as Juan Marta Serrano pulled out a pistol and "cycled the slide" while at the same time telling Garcia "I will shoot you."

THE VICTIM GRABBED HIS PHONE AND TOOK PICTURES

According to court documents, Garcia, who says he was concerned he was going to get shot pulled out his phone and took two pictures as Serrano walked to his car parked nearby. Serrano and other man then drove out of the area.

THAT PICTURE HELPED POLICE FIND THE SUSPECT

Garcia called police. When Officers arrived Garcia showed them pictures of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. Police were able to identify the suspect through a license plate. Serrano was arrested at a Yakima home. He's facing charges of Felony Harassment and illegal possession of a firearm.

He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)