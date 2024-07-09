Yakima Police arrested a man on 4 counts of First Degree Assault on Sunday after a road rage incident in which the victim was almost killed.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER SAT BEHIND THE SUSPECT THROUGH ONE LIGHT CYCLE THEN HONKED THE SECOND TIME HE WOULDN'T MOVE

Police say the incident started at 6th Street and East Yakima Avenue just before 12:00 pm Sunday when a woman driver was behind the suspect vehicle at a traffic light. The suspect didn't move his when the light turned green so the driver honked her horn. That's when the suspect then drove off with the woman following to the area of South 6th Street and East Walnut.

THE SUSPECT BLOCKED THE WOMAN'S VEHICLE AND THREATENED HER AND HER FAMILY

Once in that area Police say the suspect vehicle blocked the other driver from moving. That's when the suspect jumped out of his vehicle threatening to beat up and shoot the driver and passengers which included 2 young children.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT PULLED OUT A PISTOL AND POINTED IT AT THE VICTIM

Police say the suspect driver then pulled a gun, pointed it at the woman and pulled the trigger. Police say the gun jammed giving the woman time to drive away. The Suspect then followed trying to crash into her vehicle. Police say she finally drove near the Yakima Police station and that's when the suspect drove away.

LATER IN THE DAY THE WOMAN SAW THE SUSPECT VEHICLE PARKED AT A YAKIMA HOME

Later on Sunday the woman was able to spot the suspect vehicle at a Yakima home. She reported the incident to police. Officers arrested the suspect driver on 4 counts of First Degree Assault charge. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

No injuries were reported.

