10 Iconic Foods Every Washingtonian Needs to Try at Least Once
Here's a little something for the foodies. This one is for the ones who love discovering new restaurants, traveling to our favorite eateries even if they are far away, and those of us who are savvy enough to make reservations in advance to get a table at the new "it" spots.
There are at least ten iconic Washington foods that we need to try at least once. At least one of them I don't think I will ever try though (see #10) but all the others can get. in. my. belly. Right now!
Food bloggers, TikTok food reviewers, YouTube influencers, Yelpers, and even Redditors will tell you exactly what you need to eat and where to find the best restaurant dishing it up. We love our seafood, craft beer, foraged mushrooms, coffee, and cheese zombies, but there's so much more that makes Washington food special.
Celebrity chefs like Guy Fieri, Alton Brown, Anthony Bourdain (RIP), and even the Top Chef chefs have given us clues as to what America thinks our iconic Washington foods are. Even that tough cookie to crack, Alton Brown, has his own opinion about what he considers an iconic Washington beverage, and it is definitely not what anyone of us would have guessed.
How Many of These Iconic Washington Foods Have You Tried?
#1: Guy Fieri: Piroshkis
715 E Pine St, Seattle
#2: Joel McHale: Seattle's Best Coffee
Found in your local grocery stores
#3: Anthony Bourdain: Beecher's Handmade Cheese
Found in many grocery stores and at the Seattle International Airport
#4: Jim Gaffigan: Miner's Burgers
2415 S 1st St, Union Gap
#5: Bill Murray: Yakima Thai Cuisine
14 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, Yakima
#7: Chrissy Tiegen: Seattle Cream Cheese Hot Dog
Ask Reddit where is the best place to get one
#8: Sir Mix-A-Lot: Dick's Burgers
The posse's still on Broadway! 115 Broadway E, Seattle
#9: Gail Simmons from Top Chef: Bowls of Pho
160 Bellevue Square, Bellevue
#10: Geoduck
Various locations (and holes, lol) in Washington State including these places
