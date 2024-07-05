One man is dead and authorities are looking for the shooter. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to help Grandview Police Officers early Wednesday after getting a 911 call from a woman saying her father had been shot. She told police the shooting happened during a fight between her father and her ex-boyfriend.

AUTHORITIES FOUND THE FATHER DEAD FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND

When Deputies arrived in the area of S Euclid Rd and Bridgeview Rd they found a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound to his head. The man died at the scene. No identies have been released.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CAN CALL IN A TIP

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.

Yakima County Crime Stoppers

YAKIMA POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING A GANG RELATED MURDER

a 21-year-old man from Yakima now faces a charge of 2nd degree murder following a shooting earlier this month that killed a 17-year-old from Yakima. Angel Ayala, a local gang member is being held in the Yakima County jail on $250,000 bail.

The shooting was reported at about 7:10 pm Monday in the Safeway/Rite Aid Parking lot in the 2200 block of West Nob Hill Blvd.

Officers were called to the parking lot after getting calls of shots fired. They arrive and find a juvenile male, identified as Landynn Lewis who was shot in the head sitting in the drivers seat of a jeep that had crashed into a tree in the lot. Lewis died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Ayala was arrested at the scene.

