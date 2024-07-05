GUNFIRE IN GRANDVIEW: One Man Dead, Ex-Boyfriend on the Run

Brian Jackson

One man is dead and authorities are looking for the shooter. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to help Grandview Police Officers early Wednesday after getting a 911 call from a woman saying her father had been shot. She told police the shooting happened during a fight between her father and her ex-boyfriend.

AUTHORITIES FOUND THE FATHER DEAD FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND

When Deputies arrived in the area of S Euclid Rd and Bridgeview Rd they found a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound to his head. The man died at the scene. No identies have been released.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CAN CALL IN A TIP

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.

YAKIMA POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING A GANG RELATED MURDER

a 21-year-old man from Yakima now faces a charge of 2nd degree murder following a shooting earlier this month that killed a 17-year-old from Yakima. Angel Ayala, a local gang member is being held in the Yakima County jail on $250,000 bail.
The shooting was reported at about 7:10 pm Monday in the Safeway/Rite Aid Parking lot in the 2200 block of West Nob Hill Blvd.
Officers were called to the parking lot after getting calls of shots fired. They arrive and find a juvenile male, identified as Landynn Lewis who was shot in the head sitting in the drivers seat of a jeep that had crashed into a tree in the lot. Lewis died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Ayala was arrested at the scene.

