This year's award-winning Fresh Hop Ale Festival is happening at Yakima Sundome's back yard in the State Fair Park & Events Center (1301 S Fair Ave).

On Saturday, October 10th, over 35 breweries from across the Pacific Northwest including Washington and Oregon will be on tap to let you sample the freshest hop brews of the season.

Not a beer fan? That's fine, there will be four wineries pouring vino fresh from the vineyards, too. Beverages will also be available for non-drinkers and designated drivers.

Read More: 11 Nonstop PNW Flight Destinations from Sea-Tac Airport

The Non-Beer Guide to Fresh Hop Ale Festival on Saturday

Here are the wineries at Fresh Hop this Saturday, ranging from sparkling wines from Prosser to reds and whites from Wapato, Selah, and Yakima.

Sparkling Wines

Tirridis: Prosser

Wines: Reds, Whites, and More

Rider Cellars: Selah

Yakima Valley Vintners Teaching Winery & Tasting Room: Yakima

Fortuity Cellars: Wapato

Scenes from the 2019 Fresh Hop Ale Festival. Photo: John Riggs/Townsquare Media Yakima Fresh Hop Ale Festival 2019

(This is a 21+ event only. Please drink responsibly! Also, no pets will be allowed except official service animals.)

36 Breweries Will Be on Tap This Year

These are the breweries that have signed up to be on tap at this year's Fresh Hop Ale Festival.

Yakima Valley and Local Stars

Cowiche Creek Brewing Company (Cowiche)

Outskirts Brewing Co. (Selah)

Selah Springs Brewing Company (Selah)

Varietal Beer Co. (Sunnyside)

Shorthead Brewing (Tieton)

5th Line Brewing (Yakima)

Bale Breaker Brewing Company (Yakima)

Single Hill Brewing (Yakima)

Valley Brewing Co. (Yakima)

Greater Pacific Northwest and Central Washington

Grains of Wrath Brewery (Camas)

Dru Bru (Cle Elum)

Ice Harbor Brewing Company (Kennewick)

Icicle Brewing Company (Leavenworth)

Uprise Brewing Co. (Spokane)

Old Schoolhouse Brewery (Winthrop)

Seattle & Puget Sound

Skookum Brewery (Arlington)

Stemma Brewing (Bellingham)

Wander Brewing (Bellingham)

Formula Brewing (Issaquah)

Packwood Brewing Co. (Packwood)

Social Fabric Brewing (Port Townsend)

Burke-Gilman Brewing Company (Seattle)

Cloudburst Brewing (Seattle)

Georgetown Brewing Company (Seattle)

Holy Mountain Brewing Company (Seattle)

Human People Beer (Seattle)

Mirage Beer Co. (Seattle)

Old Stove Brewing (Seattle)

Stoup Brewing (Seattle)

The Good Society Beer Co. (Seattle)

North 47 Brewing Co. (Tacoma)

Sig Brewing Company (Tacoma)

Oregon Guests

Fort George Brewery (Astoria)

Kings & Daughters Brewery (Hood River)

pFriem Family Brewers (Hood River)

Wild Ride Brewing (Redmond)

Celebrating Yakima Valley's World-Famous Hop Harvest

Winners of the Fresh Hop Ale Festival 2023. Photo: Fresh Hop Ale Festival via Facebook Winners of the Fresh Hop Ale Festival 2024

Why Is the Fresh Hop Ale Festival so special? It won an award for top 10 beer festivals in America a few years back. I've been going to it since the very first year. Third Street in downtown Yakima was closed off to host the event, and it was held on site at the Millennium Plaza.

Surprisingly, the event was so cool that soon word got out beyond the borders of Yakima. The next year, the beer fest had swarms of visitors from the Westside of the Cascades. Crowds began to increase year after year, and it has moved from Millennium Plaza to Historic Front Street and Sozo Sports Complex, and now to its new home at State Fair Park.

RV and tent camping is available on-site this year, too.