Fentayl Laced Pills Killing Young People in Yakima As Overdoses Rise
Fentanyl is the today's mass killer as the drug continues to kill young people in Yakima and throughout the Pacific Northwest.
THE NUMBERS ARE UP IN YAKIMA SO FAR THIS YEAR WHEN COMPARED TO 2023
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says so far this year 37 people have died of overdoses many a victim of the killer fentanyl. He's concerned because the number was 26 at this same time last year. The overdose death bar was set in 2021 in Yakima County when 96 people died of overdoses. But numbers this year could surpass the record.
FAKE PERCOCET IS THE KILLER LACED WITH FENTANYL
It's a problem that is nearly impossible to predict or prevent since many who are dying are being killed by taking pills they thought were percocet but instead turn out to be fake percocet laced with deadly fentanyl.
YOU CAN SAVE A LIFE TODAY
You can take action to prevent medications getting into the wrong hands. Look for the unused or expired medications in medicine cabinets and dispose of them properly. In other words don't throw them in the garbage or flush them down the toilet. Check the list of places in the county to dispose of the outdated or unused medications.
NUMBERS IN THE STATE OF WA ARE ON THE RISE AS WELL
Statewide overdose death rates have skyrocketed in recent years. State officials say the increase in deaths is being driven by fentanyl that's available all over Washington state. According to Washington Department of Health data 3,574 people died of overdoses in 2023 up from 2,001 overdoses in in 2022.
