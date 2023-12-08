The Most Popular Fried Foods in WA, OR, CA. Is Yours on the List?

The Most Popular Fried Foods in WA, OR, CA. Is Yours on the List?

As we near the end of 2023 and prepare to ring in a new year, with the best of intentions, many people will join fitness clubs and place themselves on healthy diets to lose some of those unwanted extra holiday pounds.

Whether you're talking with a dietitian or a cardiologist (I've spoken to both lately), they'll most likely agree that one thing to reduce or eliminate from our diets should be fried foods. They're high in fat and cholesterol with very little if any,  nutritional value.

There's one problem: We Americans Love Fried Foods!

The Most Popular Fried Foods in Every State

Using Google Trends, Shane Co. analyzed the search volume of 70 state fair-style fried foods over the past 12 months to determine the most searched fried food in each state and nationwide. Referencing Food Network, Southern Living, and Taste of Home, their list of search terms included 48 popular savory fried foods and 22 popular sweet fried foods.

So, how did we fare here on the West Coast in Washington, Oregon, and California? Check out the results below.

The Most Popular Savory Fried Food In WA, OR, & CA

Washington State - French Fries (also most popular in the US)

Oregon - Fish & Chips

California - Fried Chicken

The Most Popular Sweet Fried Food In WA, OR, & CA

Washington State - Deep Fried Cookie Dough

Oregon - Apple Fritters

California - Churros

The Most Popular Savory and Sweet Fried Foods Overall Were:

French Fries

Deep Fried Oreos

What are your picks? I'm going with Fried Chicken and Apple Fritters. Even though I live in Washington, that's one from California and one from Oregon.

