As we near the end of 2023 and prepare to ring in a new year, with the best of intentions, many people will join fitness clubs and place themselves on healthy diets to lose some of those unwanted extra holiday pounds.

Whether you're talking with a dietitian or a cardiologist (I've spoken to both lately), they'll most likely agree that one thing to reduce or eliminate from our diets should be fried foods. They're high in fat and cholesterol with very little if any, nutritional value.

There's one problem: We Americans Love Fried Foods!

The Most Popular Fried Foods in Every State

Using Google Trends, Shane Co. analyzed the search volume of 70 state fair-style fried foods over the past 12 months to determine the most searched fried food in each state and nationwide. Referencing Food Network, Southern Living, and Taste of Home, their list of search terms included 48 popular savory fried foods and 22 popular sweet fried foods.

So, how did we fare here on the West Coast in Washington, Oregon, and California? Check out the results below.

The Most Popular Savory Fried Food In WA, OR, & CA

Washington State - French Fries (also most popular in the US)

A big pile of French Fries Canva loading...

Oregon - Fish & Chips

Big Plate of Fish & Chips Canva loading...

California - Fried Chicken

A plate of Fried Chicken Canva loading...

The Most Popular Sweet Fried Food In WA, OR, & CA

Washington State - Deep Fried Cookie Dough

Deep Fried Cookie Dough Canva loading...

Oregon - Apple Fritters

Apple Fritters Canva loading...

California - Churros

Churros Canva loading...

The Most Popular Savory and Sweet Fried Foods Overall Were:

French Fries

French Fries and Ketchup Canva loading...

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos Canva loading...

What are your picks? I'm going with Fried Chicken and Apple Fritters. Even though I live in Washington, that's one from California and one from Oregon.

