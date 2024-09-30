Fatal Shootout in Yakima: Couple Dies in Domestic Violence Incident
A violent confrontation between a 47-year-old woman and her 43-year-old boyfriend ended in tragedy on Saturday morning, resulting in both of their deaths. The Yakima Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:15 a.m. in the area of Prospect Way and N. 66th Avenue.
POLICE SAY BOTH HAD GUNS
Officers discovered the man dead near the front porch of a home, while the woman, who had been shot multiple times, was quickly transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital but died of her injuries shortly after arrival. Witnesses reported that the woman had arrived at the residence and confronted the man while armed. According to neighbors, she exited her vehicle carrying a firearm and initiated the encounter by firing several shots at the man. They say he responded also firing shots as the two exchanged words and bullets.
OTHERS WERE AT THE SCENE BUT NO OTHER INJURIES REPORTED
Authorities confirmed that additional individuals were present during the incident, but no other injuries were reported. The Yakima Police Department characterized the shooting as a "domestic violence incident" that escalated into a fatal confrontation.
POLICE ARE FOCUSING ON THE RELATIONSHIP
The YPD Major Crimes Unit, alongside the Special Assault Unit, is leading the investigation. Police are currently seeking information from neighbors and any other potential witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the fatal encounter.
Detective Scott Gronewald of the Yakima Police Department has urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the YPD.
DID YOU SEE SOMETHING?
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact YPD Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus