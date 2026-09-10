Several fun entertainment events are coming to Yakima and Tri-Cities during October and November 2026. Might be worth the trip!

Sometimes I feel like all the good stuff happens over on the Westside of Washington or in Spokane. We seldom get big name concerts that come our way; they're always going to Seattle, Auburn, or Tacoma.

Yet every now and then, something cool comes our way. Take these cool events for example, that are happening in Yakima and the Tri-Cities this October and November.

October 2026

Bluey's Big Play in Kennewick

My 15-year-old kiddo is officially too old to go see Bluey in concert, but I bet you if she was 10 years old or younger, she'd be all in my face asking for tickets to this show.

Tuesday, October 6th at 6 p.m.

7000 W Grandridge Blvd at the Toyota Center

Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima

I didn't get to make it last year because I wasn't feeling the crowds. Maybe this year, I'll get a wild hair up my keister and go with some friends.

Saturday, October 10th from 5 to 10 p.m.

1301 S Fair Ave at the Yakima Sundome

Howie Mandel in Toppenish

I've never seen him live before, but I've heard he's a riot.

Saturday, October 10th at 8 p.m.

580 Fort Rd at Legends Casino Hotel

John Sciulli, Getty Images John Sciulli, Getty Images

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November 2026

Jo Koy in Kennewick

I got to see him at Legends Casino a few years back. He's hilarious!

Friday, November 6th at 8 p.m.

7000 W Grandridge Blvd at the Toyota Center

Raymon Ayala: Historia De un Final in Kennewick

The 'King of Accordion' is still going strong after all these years, man!

Saturday, November 28th at 8:30 p.m.

7000 W Grandridge Blvd at the Toyota Center

I see that it's going to be a busy next couple of months with great concerts and comedy here in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin!