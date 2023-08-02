Yakima Sheriff Praises Deputy Shot As Suspect Appears in Court

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has identified the Deputy shot Tuesday as 51-year-old Travis Watkins a 10-year plus veteran as a Deputy. The Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says Watkins was lucky he lived after being shot three different locations on his body.

UDELL SAYS THE ENTIRE AGENCY WAS IMPACTED BY THE SHOOTING

Udell says it's shocking when a Deputy is injured in a shooting because he says it's something "you know is possible but never want it to happen to someone in your agency."

Udell says he received the call about the shooting early Tuesday morning and was able to arrive at the hospital before the ambulance.

UDELL SAYS AUTHORITIES FROM MANY AGENCIES WERE AT THE HOSPITAL

When the ambulance arrived it was followed by 6 Yakima Police cars with lights and sirens. Udell says Officers, Deputies from around the valley, some off duty visited the hospital that morning in support of Deputy Watkins.

DOMESTIC CALLS CAN BE DEADLY

He says domestic calls are some of the most dangerous calls for Deputies to answer. When Watkins and another Deputy arrived at the home on South Fork Road for a domestic incident Tuesday it was in a dark remote area where the Deputies radios don't always work. As Deputy Watkins was talking to a woman at the front of the home the suspect, identified as 34-year-old John Borgman fired on Deputy Watkins. Udell says after Watkins was shot the other Deputy helped save his life by getting him help and removing him from the area.

THE SUSPECT WAS ABLE TO OBTAIN A POLICE RADIO BEFORE BEING ARRESTED

After the shooting Udell says Borgman was able to obtain a radio from a Deputy car and was on the air for a short time before being taken into custody. Udell says that brief time he was on the radio hampered the ability to contact the two Deputies involved in the incident.

THE SUSPECT IS MAKING AN APPEARANCE IN COURT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

The suspect, John Borgman is facing charges of first degree assault and assault domestic violence. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

