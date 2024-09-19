7 Towns You Need to Visit This Fall: Enjoy Natural Beauty

Do you feel that? It's the fall air making its chilly way toward Washington.

It's road trip season, that is, if you didn't already start it this summer.

Fall is the perfect time to explore The Evergreen State! The leaves are turning gorgeous autumn colors, the roads aren't yet completely covered with falling leaves, and highway construction doesn't really come into play because you'll be driving on the lesser traveled paths.

I think the prettiest drives in Washington include the way up to Rimrock, the semi-residential streets past Packwood on the way to Wenatchee National Park, and if you've got good breaks, the Canyon Road curves that lead you from Ellensburg on up to Selah.

I am declaring the following cities as the top seven fall towns to visit in 2024.

#7: ELLENSBURG

Ellensburg

Take a walk down the main street and then take a walk to the Central WA University Campus to view the Japanese Garden.

#6: LEAVENWORTH

Leavenworth

Get some food and beverages at one of the pubs and walk up and down the Bavarian-style village before the Christmas season decorations start going up!

#5: PORT TOWNSEND

Port Townsend

Take in the views of the marina in Port Townsend and if you are lucky enough to own (or rent) a boat, haul the sheets and raise the main! Then head over to one of the local restaurants for pizza or Mexican food and visit some of the local movie filming locations in town.

#4: SAN JUAN ISLANDS

San Juan Islands

The ferry ride out to the San Juan Islands is half the fun. The rest of your trip will be filled with unbelievable views of rocky coastlines, light houses, and hopefully, a few orca whales!

#3: NACHES

Naches

Warning: This area around Rimrock Lake has limited wi-fi, which is perfect if you want to get away from the world for a while. Fall is a great time to visit Naches because the smoky wildfire season is usually over by then and the Labor Day Weekend camper crowds have all gone home. Bonus points if you visit during the early fall white water rafting season!

#2: MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK

Mount Rainier National Park

My favorite time to visit Mount Rainier is during a fall camping trip. It won't be too hot to take the walking trek up to the volcano view.

#1: CLE ELUM (AND ROSLYN)

Cle Elum (Yakima River)

You haven't lived until you've stayed at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum! Well, that's just my personal two cents.

