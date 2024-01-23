As The Search Continues Yakima Hires Temporary City Manager
Yakima has a new city manager but he's only temporary. The Yakima City Council on Monday voted in favor of hiring former assistant city manager Dave Zabell until a permanent replacement can be found.
THE CITY HIRED A CONSULTING FIRM TO FIND THE TEMP MANAGER
The vote by the council was unanimous. Zabell says he's proud to help the city he calls home. The council used a consulting firm to find Zabell and will continue to help the city for the next six months.
CITY OFFICIALS ARE DETERMINED TO USE LOCAL RESOURCES TO FIND A LOCAL MANAGER
However the city says it will use the city human resources office to find the replacement for City Manager Bob Harrison who was terminated by the council earlier this month. Zabell most recently served as the Pasco City Manager before retiring and living in Yakima.
CITY LEADERS ARE HOPING TO SEE SOMEONE FROM YAKIMA APPLY
The search is on right now for the replacement with city council members and city Mayor Patricia Byers hoping people from Yakima to apply for the position. Zabell is expected to serve as the temporary manager for at least the next 4 to 6 months the time the city estimates it will take to find a new leader, city manager in Yakima.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:
- Yakima Man Lucky To Be Alive After Near Cougar Attack
- The Top 3 Preferred Ice Cream Flavors in Washington State
- 3 Top Counties in WA Where People Are Overdosing and Dying
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff