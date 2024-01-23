Yakima has a new city manager but he's only temporary. The Yakima City Council on Monday voted in favor of hiring former assistant city manager Dave Zabell until a permanent replacement can be found.

THE CITY HIRED A CONSULTING FIRM TO FIND THE TEMP MANAGER

The vote by the council was unanimous. Zabell says he's proud to help the city he calls home. The council used a consulting firm to find Zabell and will continue to help the city for the next six months.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

CITY OFFICIALS ARE DETERMINED TO USE LOCAL RESOURCES TO FIND A LOCAL MANAGER

However the city says it will use the city human resources office to find the replacement for City Manager Bob Harrison who was terminated by the council earlier this month. Zabell most recently served as the Pasco City Manager before retiring and living in Yakima.

yakima-downtown-walkway-630x354 loading...

CITY LEADERS ARE HOPING TO SEE SOMEONE FROM YAKIMA APPLY

The search is on right now for the replacement with city council members and city Mayor Patricia Byers hoping people from Yakima to apply for the position. Zabell is expected to serve as the temporary manager for at least the next 4 to 6 months the time the city estimates it will take to find a new leader, city manager in Yakima.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)