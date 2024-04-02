Winter Makes a Comeback in the PNW With 24″ of New Snow Possible
We Can't catch a break in the PNW. More snow is predicted to fall through Friday.
We could see up to two feet of additional snowfall by Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton:
A strong cold front and trough will bring much cooler and more active weather to the inland northwest Wednesday into the weekend. Snow levels will drop to 2500-3500 feet, allowing some lower elevation locations to see accumulating snow by Thursday. The Oregon Cascade, Strawberry, Wallowa, and the Blue mountains will see 3 to 8 inches of snow accumulations each day Wednesday through early Friday. While central Oregon will see 1 to 2 inches Wednesday night, while Wallowa valley will see similar amounts each night Wednesday through Friday.
For Washington travelers, it's a good idea to check statewide pass conditions before you head out on your trip. In Oregon, you'll want to visit TripCheck.com for the latest on road conditions.
Your vehicle should be winterized and packed with winter driving supplies, including:
A flashlight
Jumper cables
Phone charger
Extra batteries
A blanket
Water and snacks
Gloves and boots
A first-aid kit
Tire chains
Ice scraper/snow-brush/shovel
Kitty litter or sand to help with traction
Should you find yourself stranded, stay in your vehicle, use your flashers, call for help and wait until it arrives.
