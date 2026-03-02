Here’s Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Jelly Roll in Walla Walla
Jelly Roll is coming to Walla Walla in July, and the show sold out within minutes.
It's one of the biggest shows of the summer, and it's coming to the Wine Country Amphitheater on July 22nd.
You'll hear his biggest hits, and now we are going to give you a chance to see the show.
Wanna See Jelly Roll in Walla Walla? We’ve Got Tickets
It's sold out, so can you imagine winning tickets to the big show? It'll be an awesome night under the stars in Walla Walla.
Click the entry form below, and good luck from Townsquare Media.
