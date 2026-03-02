Here&#8217;s Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Jelly Roll in Walla Walla

Here’s Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Jelly Roll in Walla Walla

2236352943

Jelly Roll is coming to Walla Walla in July, and the show sold out within minutes.

Don’t Miss Your Chance to See Jelly Roll in Walla Walla

It's one of the biggest shows of the summer, and it's coming to the Wine Country Amphitheater on July 22nd.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

You'll hear his biggest hits, and now we are going to give you a chance to see the show.

loading...

Wanna See Jelly Roll in Walla Walla? We’ve Got Tickets

It's sold out, so can you imagine winning tickets to the big show? It'll be an awesome night under the stars in Walla Walla.

READ NEXT:  Jelly Roll is coming to Walla Walla

Click the entry form below, and good luck from Townsquare Media.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre

So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?

Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Categories: Contests, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA