Campfires and Chainsaws Restricted on BLM Lands During Peak Wildfire Season
The Bureau of Land Management is urging everyone who visits public lands in Washington and Oregon to exercise extreme caution. Help prevent additional wildfires by following restrictions and closures.
Following Restrictions Is Most Effective in Reducing Human-Caused Wildfires
Fire restrictions remain in effect on all Bureau of Land Management public lands in Oregon and Washington as the region faces a record setting wildfire season. More than 2.5 million acres have already burned across the Northwest. BLM officials are calling on all public land visitors to exercise extreme caution, follow fire restrictions and closures, and help prevent additional wildfires.
Read More: Oregon State Police Seeking Witnesses to State Park Vandalism Spree
For your safety and the safety of first responders, when planning to visit public lands, please check current restrictions and closures
The Good News: More Than 99% BLM Land Is Open for Recreation Nationwide
As fire closure areas are on shrinking, BLM officials are loosening restrictions, opening up options for hunters, hikers, and others. The most up-to-date information about access to BLM land is available online.
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“Even as some restrictions shift, we’re still in the heart of fire season for the Pacific Northwest,” said Josh O’Connor, Northwest Geographic Area Fire Chief for the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. “Be sure to check fire restrictions in the area you’ll be visiting, and follow them to the letter.”
Everyone's attention and cooperation is appreciated.
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Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi