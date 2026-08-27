The Bureau of Land Management is urging everyone who visits public lands in Washington and Oregon to exercise extreme caution. Help prevent additional wildfires by following restrictions and closures.

Following Restrictions Is Most Effective in Reducing Human-Caused Wildfires

Fire restrictions remain in effect on all Bureau of Land Management public lands in Oregon and Washington as the region faces a record setting wildfire season. More than 2.5 million acres have already burned across the Northwest. BLM officials are calling on all public land visitors to exercise extreme caution, follow fire restrictions and closures, and help prevent additional wildfires.

Read More: Oregon State Police Seeking Witnesses to State Park Vandalism Spree

For your safety and the safety of first responders, when planning to visit public lands, please check current restrictions and closures

The Good News: More Than 99% BLM Land Is Open for Recreation Nationwide

As fire closure areas are on shrinking, BLM officials are loosening restrictions, opening up options for hunters, hikers, and others. The most up-to-date information about access to BLM land is available online.

Also Read: Farmers' Almanac 2026 Winter Forecast for Washington State

“Even as some restrictions shift, we’re still in the heart of fire season for the Pacific Northwest,” said Josh O’Connor, Northwest Geographic Area Fire Chief for the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. “Be sure to check fire restrictions in the area you’ll be visiting, and follow them to the letter.”

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Everyone's attention and cooperation is appreciated.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi