Washington state is experiencing a dramatic increase in whooping cough cases. According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Annual Pertussis Summary, as of May 31st there have been 1,314 cases reported.

In 2023, 87 whooping cough cases were reported. In 2024, the number of confirmed and probable pertussis cases in Washington was 2,261. The DOH is actively monitoring and working with health officials to support affected communities.

What is Whooping Cough and How Can You Stay Safe?

Pertussis, commonly referred to as whooping cough, is a bacterial disease which can cause cold-like symptoms that can turn into severe coughing spells. Severe complications can include apnea (temporarily stopping breathing), pneumonia, convulsions, collapsed lungs, rib fractures, and brain damage.

Whooping cough is most dangerous in infants under a year of age. They may struggle to breathe. In severe cases, infection can lead to death.

• In 2024 the state saw its first whooping cough-related death since 2011.

This is a tragic reminder of the disease's potential severity.

Whooping Cough Symptoms Usually Start From 5 to 21 Days After Exposure:

• Runny or stuffed-up nose

• Low Grade fever (less than 100.4°F)

• Mild occasional cough

Later symptoms include rapid, violent, and uncontrolled coughing fits. These coughing fits can last 1 to 6 weeks or more.

How Is Whooping Cough Treated?

Whooping cough is usually treated with antibiotics. It's important to start treatment as soon as it's diagnosed, to keep from spreading to others. Early treatment can make the symptoms end sooner and be less severe.

The Best Defense Against Whooping Cough is Vaccination.

DOH strongly encourages everyone to stay up to date on their whooping cough vaccinations, especially those at higher risk of serious illness or those who are in close contact with them.

