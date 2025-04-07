I spent several days last week dealing with some tech issues. There is literally NOTHING more stressful to me!

My brain melts down when I have repeated unresolved tech issues. I can feel my blood pressure peak and my pulse race. I know I am nearing 'meltdown' when I envision throwing my computer or phone crashing to the floor or out the window. It's the one thing that can send me through the roof!

April is National Stress Awareness Month

This month aims to promote healthy coping mechanisms and reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Ironically, after my near meltdown, my work sent out a very helpful reminder of the importance of managing our stress! There was some excellent information included, so I wanted to share:

Studies show that prolonged stress can contribute to anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, and even heart disease. The American Psychological Association reports that 77% of people regularly experience stress that affects their physical health, and 73% deal with stress impacting their mental well-being. (Townsquare Media)

Here are four things you can do to help yourself cope better with Stress given by our Townsquare Media Employee Assistance Program.

1. Comfort your body: Eat something nourishing, rest, or take a walk. Even small physical comforts can boost your well-being. I'm going to add that spending time with pets is also a great way to relieve stress. Commit to walking your dog each day!

2. Write a letter to yourself: Acknowledge painful experiences without blame and recognize your emotions with kindness.

3. Give yourself encouragement: Treat yourself with the same kindness and support you’d offer a friend in a tough situation.

4. Practice Mindfulness: Accept your thoughts and feelings without judgment, embracing both the good and the bad with compassion.

Other things to consider:

*Prioritizing your sleep and exercising regularly are helpful as well. Staying connected to friends and family is also very good at helping to reduce stress.

I was so incredibly stressed out while I was preparing my taxes.

I found it helpful to take a break every few hours and go for a walk or go ride my horse and then get back to the task at hand.

When you feel yourself ready to cry or throw something, that's a good indication you need a break from whatever is causing you stress! By incorporating healthy practices every day, the chances of stress levels becoming very high will diminish or lessen.

I hope these ideas help. I wish you a Zen-filled week!

Faith

