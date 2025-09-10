Volunteers are needed for the IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities Triathlon. Sunday, September 21st is the big day.

It takes thousands of volunteers to bring IRONMAN athletes across the finish line. From packet stuffers and VIP lounge assistants to bike techs and finish line catchers, there are volunteer opportunities to fit any schedule, skill set, and activity level. Show your community spirit and get energized in the process.

If you'd like to help out this year, click the box below.

On Sunday, September 21st, Tri-Cities will be abuzz as IRONMAN athletes will be rolling through the streets of West Richland in the 56-mile cycling portion of the event.

Facebook-West Richland Police Department

Detours, and traffic delays will be issues. So, you'll need to plan ahead. According to Visit Tri Cities, there will be three key areas to be aware of:

• George Washington Way sees heavy bike usage from about 6:55 AM to 12:45 PM. Don’t panic though, most lanes will stay open! But seriously, between 6:55 AM and 12:45 PM, this area will be busier than a coffee shop on Monday morning. Plan ahead and save yourself the headache. • Queensgate area will have cyclists cruising through from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Perfect time for that second cup of coffee at home! • West Richland top of Belmont/Paradise to Bombing Range/Van Giesen joins the party from 8:06 AM to 12:35 PM.

If you have questions, call the IRONMAN traffic hotline at 509-713-2742.

Ironman 70.3 ashington-Facebook-Canva

