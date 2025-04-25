WSP Warning Washingtonians: Don’t Fall for Fake Gold Scams

The Washington State Patrol is warning the public of criminals attempting to sell FAKE gold on our highways.

Don't Be Fooled. Scammers Are Out in Force Again.

Since January, WSP has received 57 reports of individuals stopping on ramps and freeways attempting to sell fake gold to passersby.

WSP reminds would be customers/victims to remain vigilant in passing by these illegal vendors. Do NOT engage. Do NOT stop, keep going.

Besides being illegal, these situations are also unsafe, as the scammers are stopping on freeways and ramps in attempts to sell fake gold. They have even stepped out into traffic, flagging drivers to pull over. If you encounter this type of situation, it’s important to safely remove yourself and not stop to talk to them.

If you're approached by a scammer selling fake gold, call 911 as soon as possible. Provide the location of where the incident occurred, and a description of the scammers and their vehicles.

Never Interact With Anyone Selling Anything on the Side of the Road.

Another scenario is where the scammers are in a high-end rental car stopped, or "broke down." Often times, the license plate is another state. The 'visiting' well-dressed person or family is desperate, telling a story to drivers that stop of how their money and credit cards were stolen. They're stranded, out of gas. The scammers then offer to trade real-looking jewelry they're wearing for cash, so they can get gas. DON'T FALL FOR IT.

