As several feet of snow dropped over the last week, with more continuing, ski resorts in Washington are booming.

The biggest snowfall of the year over the Cascades produced nearly four feet of snow over two days.

By Saturday, Skiers and Snowboarders Headed for Summit West and Alpental

Snow enthusiasts reported conditions were great and are hoping the snow will last into the spring ski season.

Read More: Every Dollar Counts for Special Olympice WA at Jersey Mike's

Several mountains recorded 16 to 22 inches of snow in about a day, especially around Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass.

Mountain Passes Were Shut Down, Including Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes

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Due to the extremely heavy snowfall highways were closed Friday night into Saturday.

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Treacherous driving conditions on I-90 were likened to an ice rink, with multiple spinouts reported.

With deep, fresh snow at multiple ski resorts, the best powder is in the central Cascades.

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Stevens Pass probably has the best powder, with 1-3 feet of snow in places. However, it's a toss-up with multiple resorts reporting FABULOUS ski conditions, including:

• The Summit at Snoqualmie/Alpental

• Crystal Mountain

• 49° North Mountain Resort

Better enjoy soon, as warmer temperatures are expected by later this week, and rain could move in.

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Washington State's DOT 10 Astonishing Pictures of Chinook Pass Snow Fall Check out these amazing photos of Chinook Pass getting cleared by the Washington State Department Of Transportation Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals