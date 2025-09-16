Shocker: Washington Now Has the Highest Gas Prices in U.S.
It's really not a title or something to be proud of being #1 for, however, Washington state has the HIGHEST gas prices in the nation.
Washington Leads the Way at the Pump, Averaging $4.66 a Gallon.
California no longer has the nation's most expensive gas. Washington has surpassed the Golden state, due to a recent increase in the carbon emissions tax in the state. The tax has added six cents to prices, which has surpassed Califoria by two cents.
Washington state Officials Attribute the Rise in Price to a National Trend.
According to AAA, the national average gas price today is $3.19. It was pretty much the same a year ago. In Benton County today, the average price is $4.46 a gallon.
The Highest Recorded Price for Gas Was $5.55 a Gallon in June, 2022.
While the national average has been relatively stable, drivers in the Pacific Northwest are feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices in the area have jumped more than 20 cents in the past week due to the shutdown of a major pipeline that transports fuel from Washington to Oregon.
Where Do You Go for the Cheapest Gas? I go to Costco...
If you have the time, you can save you money by finding find the best places to get gas cheaper. According to Gas Buddy, these are the BEST stations in Benton County to get gas at the lowest prices.
The Good News Is Gas Prices Are Going Down. According to AAA:
As drivers settle into their fall routines, gas demand is going down, and eventually, pump prices should follow suit. The seasonal transition to winter-blend gasoline – which is cheaper to produce – is also beginning.
