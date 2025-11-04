Pierce County Sheriff's Office - X Pierce County Sheriff's Office - X loading...

The Pierce Conty Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he stole a pair of nike shoes from the porch of a residence in Puyallup.

On October 28th, at about 12:30 am, a resident called Police to report a man had stolen shoes from their porch.

It Turns Out the Man Had Taken Much More Than a Pair of Sneakers.

Around the same time, several callers reported multiple vehicle prowls on the same street. As Deputies stopped to speak with the shoe theft victim, they noticed a white vehicle recklessly speeding out of the neighborhood. Deputies suspected the vehicle was tied to the vehicle prowls. They were NOT able to catch up to the vehicle.

However, a Short Time Later, Deputies Spotted Same Vehicle in a Ditch.

A man and woman, accompanied by a dog, emerged from the bushes nearby and were detained. Deputies confirmed the male suspect was the same individual seen stealing the shoes on Ring camera footage.

After searching the suspect, he was found to have anothe person's ID in his possession. Another officer found three more vehicles were broken into. The stolen ID was linked to one of those vehicles.

The suspect vehicle was towed for a search warrant after deputies saw several expensive boxed items in plain view, including unopened boxes of LEGO sets, clothing with security tags, and other potentially stolen goods.

The Shoe Thief Was Connected to Multiple Thefts in the Neighborhood.

The 48-year old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on several charges, including:

• Vehicle Prowling

• Theft

• Eluding

• Driving With a Suspended License

• Possession of Another Person's ID

Don't Be a Target. Secure Your Automobile.

All the prowled vehicles were unlocked. Police remind you to LOCK your vehicles, remove valuables, and avoid leaving your personal identification inside.

