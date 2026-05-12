American Red Cross via Facebook American Red Cross via Facebook loading...

Washington state is dealing with a severe blood shortage and health officials are describing the situation as a "Code Red" issue.

The Shortage Has Affected Hospitals and Emergency Centers

Two of the three regional blood banks serving Washington state are facing a severe blood shortage due to the lingering effects from heavy rains and floods in December, combined with a slowdown in donations. The shortage is especially bad for Type O blood and platelets, which are in high demand for emergency treatments, surgeries, and other life-saving procedures.

Read More: Richland Police Respond to Deadly George Washington Way Crash

The American Red Cross Is Offering Incentives to Get Platelet Donors

American Red Cross via Facebook American Red Cross via Facebook loading...

It's important to get donors in this month, so they can give again later in the summer when donations run lower due to vacations.

Through May 17th, you can receive a 20-dollar Amazon Gift Card, and from May 18th through the 31st you can get an oversized Red Cross beach towel.

The Red Cross Says Someone in the U.S. Needs Blood Every Two Seconds

Hospitals depend on constant donations for surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatment, childbirth emergencies, and chronic illnesses.

Get our free mobile app

Donation appointments can be scheduled at your convenience and take about an hour. Visit the following sites to learn more:

• American Red Cross

• Vitalant

• Bloodworks Northwest

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system