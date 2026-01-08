Tri-Citian of the Year Nominations Accepted NOW

Nominations are NOW being accepted for the 2026 Tri-Citian of the Year Award. Nominations will be accepted through March 15, 2026 - NO later than 5 pm.

Mark your calendars now for the region's highest award gala banquet.

Thursday, April 30 at Kennewick's Three Rivers Convention Center

The 2026 Tri-Citian of the Year will be announced at the event, which begins at 6 pm with a social, followed by dinner and the program at 7 pm.

The Tri-Citian of the Year exemplifies the highest standards of community service, leadership, and the voluntary contribution of selfless acts to positively impact community development, economic growth, and the overall well-being of all humans.The foremost criteria for the award is demonstration of public or volunteer service for which no monetary compensation is received.

The 2025 Tri-Citian of the Year was retired Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller.

Andy Miller via Facebook
How Do You Nominate Someone for Tri-Citian of the Year?

Nominations can be submitted by anyone in the community. A selection committee chooses from the nominations received. Detailed testimonies in the nomination help the committe to choose the person honored. Nominations are evaluated by non-Rotarians and Kiwanians from each of the Tri-Cities, including West Richland.

Past Recipients of the Tri-Citian of the Year Honor Include:

2024 - Sharon Grant
2023 - Lura Powell
2022 - Mark Brault
2019 - Dave Retter
2018 - Don Pratt
2017 - Steve and Shirley Simmons
2016 - Barbara Johnson
2015 - John and Priscilla Caldwell

