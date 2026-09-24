A Kamiakin graduate has found great success in a new NBC TV drama series.

The new series is about a family working in federal law enforcement navigating life between professional obligations and family relationships.

O'Brien's role as Mike "Micah" Hollingsworth Jr., is one of three adult children in the series. His parents are played by Peter Krause and Hope Davis. Kat Cunning and Taylor Bloom play O'Brien's siblings in Line of Fire.

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Tommy O'Brien Graduated From Kamiakin High School in 2010

Tommy O'Brien was born on July 12, 1992. The actor, director, and writer has found substantial roles in a number of television projects, including:

• Stumptown (2019-2020) - O'Brien played Chaz/Charles Wyatt in four episodes.

• Unbelievable (2019) - He played Scott Parrish in one episode of the Netflix series.

• Shameless (2020) - Tommy appeared as Alex in an episode.

• Grey's Anatomy (2018) - O'Brien played a "Young Alex Karev."

• SEAL Team - TV Insider lists O'Brien as guest-starring as PFC Chris Kopel.

• Watson (2025) - O'Brien appeared as Zach in two episodes.

O'Brien is also known for his roles in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Road to Perth.

According to a Kennewick School District Face Book post, "Tommy has worked very hard" for his success and his family is "beyond proud of him."

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Congratulations, Tommy O'Brien! We're all proud of you! We'll be watching Line of Fire.

45 Famous Alumni from Washington State High Schools Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby