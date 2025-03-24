I have numerous houseplants throughout my home. I love the color and warmth they add.

I think of them as living beings that always seem 'cheerful' to me—at least until I drown them with overwatering! Ugh...I have killed many plants while figuring this out I'm sorry to say.

How can we keep our houseplants vibrant and healthy?

Houseplants do more than just add beauty to a home they also purify the air reduce stress and even improve sleep by releasing oxygen and absorbing toxins. Pretty cool what these plants can do for us right?

In turn, most of us don't always know how to care for our houseplants well enough to keep them alive for long! I have struggled with this for years.

Reminiscent of my first hamsters as a child or Chameleon Lizards you have to do the research and know exactly what to do to care for every living thing we bring into our homes.

Studies show houseplants can lower anxiety and even boost our productivity, making them a must-have for modern living.

Yet, keeping the plants alive is a struggle for many Americans. Overwatering, neglect, and poor lighting often lead to wilted leaves and untimely plant deaths.

So, what is the secret to thriving greenery?

Gadgets like water moisture thermometers help prevent overwatering by checking soil moisture while self-watering bulbs slowly release water when the plant needs it. But, do they work?

Yes! for some plants. However, no tool replaces knowing your plant's needs. I bought a moisture thermometer and it helped a lot.

My plants were doing great for quite a while, then I was out of town for 3 months and my house sitter who I adore, must have thought they were very thirsty and literally drown them with overwatering, so I am nursing them back to health and I'm hopeful.

I added some dry soil but I'm pretty sure many of them have root rot which is tough to combat.

Best Tips for Healthy Houseplants:

Light Right-Match plants to your home's sunlight-(e.g., snake plants for low light) Water Wisely-Stick a finger in the soil; if dry an inch down, it's time to water. Drainage Matters-Use pots with holes to prevent root rot. Humidity Help-Mist tropical plants or use a people tray. Feed Occassionally-A little fertilizer goes a long way.

With the right care, houseplants can thrive for years, turning your space into a healthier, happier sanctuary.

Send me an app chat and tell me what has worked for you for your houseplants!

