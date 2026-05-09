Drivers, beware, the City of Richland is advising motorists of an upcoming road closure.
As part of the Steptoe Street and Tapteal Drive Intersection Reconstruction Project, Steptoe street will be closed between Gage Boulevard and the Columbia Park Trail roundabout.
The Closure Begins Thursday, May 14th and Will Reopen on Monday, May 18th
Motorists traveling through the area should anticipate delays, especially durig rush-hour travel times. Plan ahead, allow extra time for your commute, follow posted signage, and use designated detour routes.
During the closure, detours will be in place directing traffic via Leslie Road and Center Parkway. Local access to side streets off Steptoe Street will be maintained. Through traffic is restricted. Pedestrian and bicycle detours will also be provided.
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Tapteal Drive Is Detoured Via Center Parkway and Columbia Center Boulevard
It's important to note that the west end of Tapteal Drive remains closed for ongoing construction. Personally, I discovered this a few days ago, as I was headed to Kohl's. It threw me for a loop, literally. While I wasn't expecting this, it did add extra time to my commute.
This major reconstrucion is designed to improve traffic safety, and long-term infrastructure reliability at one of Richlands busiest intersections.
The City of Richland advises motorists that construction schedules may change due to weather or unforeseen conditions.
For more information, and updates, visit: richlandwa.gov/SteptoeTapteal.
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