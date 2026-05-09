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Drivers, beware, the City of Richland is advising motorists of an upcoming road closure.

As part of the Steptoe Street and Tapteal Drive Intersection Reconstruction Project, Steptoe street will be closed between Gage Boulevard and the Columbia Park Trail roundabout.

The Closure Begins Thursday, May 14th and Will Reopen on Monday, May 18th

Motorists traveling through the area should anticipate delays, especially durig rush-hour travel times. Plan ahead, allow extra time for your commute, follow posted signage, and use designated detour routes.

During the closure, detours will be in place directing traffic via Leslie Road and Center Parkway. Local access to side streets off Steptoe Street will be maintained. Through traffic is restricted. Pedestrian and bicycle detours will also be provided.

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Tapteal Drive Is Detoured Via Center Parkway and Columbia Center Boulevard

It's important to note that the west end of Tapteal Drive remains closed for ongoing construction. Personally, I discovered this a few days ago, as I was headed to Kohl's. It threw me for a loop, literally. While I wasn't expecting this, it did add extra time to my commute.

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This major reconstrucion is designed to improve traffic safety, and long-term infrastructure reliability at one of Richlands busiest intersections.

The City of Richland advises motorists that construction schedules may change due to weather or unforeseen conditions.

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For more information, and updates, visit: richlandwa.gov/SteptoeTapteal.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli