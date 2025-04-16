Fentanyl Dealer Arrested In Benton County Death

Fentanyl is a scourge. In 2022 (the last year we have full data) over 1,800 of the 2,0001 overdose deaths in Washington State were attributed to fentanyl. As the medical community, law enforcement and first responders, along with elected officials look for ways to educate and attempt to stop it's spread people continue to die.

For years, those left to pick up the pieces after a loved one died of a fentanyl related overdose felt hopeless and that justice would never be served on those responsible for supplying the deadly drug. That tide has begun to turn. Laws around the country have changed to hold fentanyl dealers accountable for the deaths of those who die of an overdose on their product.

The Federal Government passed a law (Title 21, U.S. Code, Section 841) allowing for the prosecution of drug dealers whose product results in the death of another. A nearly year old investigation in Benton County has ended with the arrest of a drug dealer.

What Happened?

The Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in August of last year. When they arrived at the scene they found the body of a 35 year-old man. Narcotics were found at the scene. When the toxicology report came back it was revealed the man died from a toxic level of fentanyl.

While investigators were at the scene they found digital evidence pointing them in the direction of the potential source of the fentanyl. It was enough to get the first search warrant. As the investigation continued more search warrants were granted. Evidence gathered was submitted to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. On April 1st, the BCSO issued a warrant for the person they believe was responsible.

The Evidence Pointed To...

Dustin H Shearer was identified as the dealer who supplied the deadly fentanyl. It took a week for the Sheriff's Office to locate Shearer after the arrest warrant was issued. He was located and taken in to custody in Grant County, then transported to the Benton County Jail.

The 41 year-old is being held on charges of Controlled Substance Homicide and a bail amount of $100,500 was assigned. No trial date has been set as of this time, but the arrest and the leveling of charges could bring one more family closure (and Justice) in the death of their loved one.