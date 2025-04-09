Stargaze, Go Fast, Camp, Get Weird—Oregon’s Alvord Desert Has the Vibe

Who knew there was so much history and so many things to do at one of the flattest places on Earth?

The Alvord Desert in Southeast Oregon is a dry lake bed that attracts thousands of visitors.

Alvord Desert, Oregon

It’s so flat that during the dry season, private pilots fly in to spend the day practicing landings and takeoffs, and over the years, numerous land speed records have been broken and attempted on the flat dry lake bed. The current land speed record by a woman was awarded posthumously to Jessi Combs, “the fastest woman on wheels”, in 2019 – she was killed during the attempt just after she reached 522.783 mph at the Alvord Desert.

Jessi Combs Crash

Beyond driving fast and landing planes, there are many other fun things to do at the Alvord Desert.

What’s it like to camp on a dry lake bed at Oregon’s Alvord Desert?

The Alvord Desert, Oregon

During the dry season (July through November), dispersed camping is allowed on the “playa” (Spanish for flat dry land). Dispersed camping means you can camp for free on public land. Those willing to camp in the open desert at Alvord will get a unique experience – there are no trees, of course. It’s just you and a vast wide open space. And it’s so massive, you could be miles apart from other campers.

Some of the darkest skies are at the Alvord Desert dry lake bed

Stargazing

Whether you decide to camp or just sit for a few hours, a clear night on the dry lake bed at the Alvord Desert will be a breathtaking experience for stargazers! Park the rig, pull out the lounge chairs, bring a blanket, your favorite snacks, and beverages, and gaze at the constellations and meteor showers. You won’t be disappointed!

What is land-sailing, and can you do it at the Alvord Desert?

Land Sailing

Land sailing is similar to windsurfing, except it involves a vehicle with a seat, wheels, and a sail. During the dry season, the wind can whip across the flat surface, creating perfect conditions and making the Alvord Desert a popular land-sailing destination.

Take a soak at the Alvord Hot Springs

Alvord Hot Springs, Oregon

The Alvord Hot Springs are located at the base of the Steen Mountains on the edge of the Alvord Desert and offer visitors an amazing experience under the stars with the silhouette of the Steens in the background. The hot springs have been privately owned and operated since the 1940s. Besides soaking, they offer campsites, a bunkhouse, a small store, and restrooms. It’s advised that you call to check for availability before you make the trip.

All in all, the Alvord Desert is something you should put on your Pacific Northwest experience list. Watch the fastest woman on wheels, Jessi Combs', last moments before her crash from the Tragic Stories YouTube channel below.