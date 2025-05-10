SUV Wanted After SR-240 Crash, Cyclist Recovery Fund Up

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

The family of a Pasco man injured in a two vehicle collision has launched a fundraising campaign in support of his recovery.

Adam Garrison Was Injured in the Crash Just Before 7 am on Wednesday.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on State Route 240 in Kennewick, west of Edison Street. Witnesses reported seeing an older model red SUV with rear-end damage leaving the crash scene.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he's recovering from a shattered pelvis, ruptured bladder, and two broken arms. The road to recovery will be long and costly.

A Fundraiser Was Created and Launched by Adam's Nephew to Help With Expenses.

Adam has always been someone who shows up for others, now it’s our turn to show up for him. We’re raising funds to help with medical bills, physical therapy, and living costs while he heals.

Dustin Petrick said on the GoFundMe page, "Any donation or share means the world to our family. Thank you for your support."

If you'd like to make a donation to help with Adam's recovery, click the button below.

WSP is continuing the search for the red SUV. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-734 5817. You can email him at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.

