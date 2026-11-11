Calling all snow fans! If you're planning to visit a Sno-Park, you're going to need a Sno-Park permit.

As the snow is falling in the mountains, it's time to visit a Sno-Park. The state managed recreation areas offer some of the most exclusive, safe recreation opportunities for fans of all things snow.

Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash two people riding on a snowmobile in the snow

Sno-Parks are parking areas that are cleared of snow during the winter, allowing access to everything from snowshoeing, skiing, sledding, snowmobiling, and more.

Which Sno-Park Permit Do I Need?

There are three types of permits available for purchase online. The revenue from permits pays for parking lot plowing, trail grooming, education, and maintenance of the program.

Read More: Life Flight Carries Injured Hiker After River Trail Fall

Follow Us on Nextdoor

One Day Permit

The one-day permit is $25 per day and valid at all Sno-Parks, including designated special groomed trail areas.

Seasonal Permit

The Seasonal Permit is $50 per season, valid at all non-groomed Sno-Park locations. If you know you'll be visiting two or more times in a season, THIS is the permit you want, it's a better deal.

Special Groomed Trails Permit

Some Sno-Parks receive special grooming attention and require both the seasonal permit and the special groomed trail permit. This permit is required at the following Sno-Parks: Cabin Creek, Chiwawa, Crystal Springs, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee, Mount Spokane and Nason Ridge.

Get our free mobile app

For more information, visit online at Washington State Parks.

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items with you. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner