New Proposed WA Law Could Make 30 MPH Over Limit Reckless Driving

Washington Senate Bill SB 5238 Aims for Harsher Sentence for Reckless Driving with Excessive Speed

A new bill in Washington state proposes to crack down on reckless driving, especially in cases where drivers exceed the posted speed limit by more than 30 miles per hour. Senate Bill SB 5238 addresses dangerous driving, putting lives and property in jeopardy, and has been read for the first time on January 14, referred to the Senate Committee on Law & Justice

Key Provisions of SB 5238

The bill would classify any driver who drives more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit as reckless driving. The addition would be to the current definition of reckless driving, which is driving in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of others

The following are the penalties that the bill prescribes for offenders:

A gross misdemeanor charge

Up to 364 days in jail

Up to a $5,000 fine

Suspension of driving privileges for at least 30 days

The measure is an attempt to stop growing accidents and deaths associated with high-speed reckless driving on Washington highways, making road conditions safer in the state.

Next Steps for the Bill

SB 5238 was the subject of a public hearing in the Senate Committee on Law & Justice on January 27, The bill is now scheduled for an executive session in the committee on January 30. If approved, it could move forward for a full Senate vote.

Legislative Impact and Public Safety

While some lawmakers, law enforcement, and public safety advocates are optimistic that the bill will serve as a deterrent, it does hold more people accountable for dangerously high speeds. As the bill makes its way through the legislative process, its ability to make such a big dent in driving safety remains a leading point of discourse.