Authorities Look for Man Involved in Officer Shooting
Police are asking for your help to locate a suspect wanted in an officer involved shooting.
The Suspect Is Identified as Skyler Cantrell 03.20.03.
He's a white male approximately 5'11" and weighing about 225 pounds. he has brown hair and brow eyes, and neck tattoos. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt.
On Sunday, around 2 am, a Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy found a male slumped over in a vehicle at 72nd Street and East 9th Avenue Court East in Tacoma. The suspect was wanted for multiple felony warrants, including Escape from Community Custody.
Read More: Tri-Cities Annual Pet Adoption Event Sees HUGE Turnout
While the Suspect Was Passed Out, Police Positioned Their Vehicles to Prevent Escape
The subject awoke and began ramming vehicles. The suspect vehicle was able to ram an escape route with his vehicle, with deflated tires and drove at a deputy. Shots were reported to have been fired. No deputies were hit by the gunfire, and the suspect continued to flee. A few minutes later, the suspect vehicle was located, crashed, running, and abandoned at a resident's home at the 900 block of 85th St. E.
Police received several calls from residents reporting a male with blood breaking into their homes, and leaving after being confronted.
After an Extensive K9 Track With Drones, Police Were Not Able to Locate the Felon
Please call 9-1-1, if you see Skyler Cantrell, do NOT approach.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda