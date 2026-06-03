WA Department of Ecology via Youtube WA Department of Ecology via Youtube loading...

The Washington State Department of Ecology has launched a new public service campaign in coordination with National Secure Your Load Day on June 6th.

Kevin the anti-littering marmot is back with an important message about keeping our roadways safe.

Secure Your Load Before It Becomes a Danger on the Road

According to Washington State Patrol and WSDOT, there were 324 traffic crashes and 13 injuries in 2025 caused by unsecured vehicle loads. These crashes are completely preventable with a little attention.

“Every unsecured item on the road puts people at risk,” said Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller. “Taking a moment to secure your cargo is one of the simplest ways to prevent crashes and protect lives.”

Read More: Tragic Collision Claims Life of 17-Year-Old E-Bike Rider

Each June Weekend, WSP Will Conduct Emphasis Patrols Across the State

WSP will be focusing on unsecured loads and educating drivers about the dangers of unsecured loads. Last year, troopers issued 4,606 ciations and written warnings related to unsecured loads.

“Safe travel starts with every driver doing their part,” said Chief John R. Batiste, Washington State Patrol. “Properly securing your load helps prevent dangerous roadway hazards and protects everyone traveling on our roadways.”

An Unsecured Load Citation Can Be Expensive

Drivers can be fined anywhere from $50 to $5,000 and higher if unsecured loads lead to injury or property damage.

If you're planning to travel with a load, be sure to take extra time to secure it. Make sure nothing can shift or fall. Before you hit the road:

• Tie down all items with rope, netting, or straps

• Cover loads with a tarp

• Double-check that everything is secure

Get our free mobile app

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll