Experience the Magic of Pasco’s Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival
You're invited to four HUGE days of musical magic at the 21st Annual Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival. Presented by the Mid-Columbia Traditional Arts & Music Association, it always takes place the 2nd weekend in June. The family-friendly event promises lods of fun and musical magic for all ages to enjoy.
This year's event runs from June 12th thru the 15th at Sacajawea State Park in Pasco.
READ MORE: Top 5 Water Parks in Washington Your Whole Family Will Love
Washington Discover Passes are required during the duration of the Bluegrass Festival. Or, you can pay a $10 fee daily for parking (Only cash or check accepted). Visit Washington State Parks for information.
Camp, Dance & Pick! Sacajawea Bluegrass Fest Is Here!
Campers must pay $15 for registration, and $15 per night, per vehicle staying overnight.
All activities are FREE with your registration.
**Important**
Bring your own food, beverages, and chairs. NO FOOD VENDORS on site.
On Thursday, June 12th, campers may arrive anytime after 10 am.
On Friday, June 13th, at 4 pm, a private campers potluck will be held.
There will also be a Contra-Dance on Friday from 7 pm - 9 pm. All old-time musicians are welcome to play for the dance.
The FREE (Except for parking) Saturday Schedule and Entertainment Line-Up Includes:
• Youth Music Workshop 3:30 pm - 5:45 pm (open to ages 6 to 17, all levels welcome), instructors will teach songs to play, pre-registration is recommended (call 509-492-1555).
• Open mic - 5-6 pm
• Terry Enyeart and Steelhead (Bluegrass Band) - 6 pm
• Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons - (Roots & Blues Music) - 7 pm
• Midnight 45 - (Bluegrass) 8 pm
For more information about camping, concerts, and more, vsit the Mid-Columbia Traditional arts & Music Association, or call call 509-492-1555.
Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Six of the Best Places in Washington State To Live in Van by the River
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals