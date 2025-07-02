One of the Tri-Cities’ favorite summer traditions is back this Friday! The River of Fire returns to Columbia Park, and it will be a full day of food and live music, capping off with one of the area’s largest fireworks displays. The event is free for all, thanks to the partnership between the City of Kennewick and VenuWorks.

What Time Does River of Fire Start?

Festivities kick off at 2:00 p.m. with the opening of the Kids Zone. Local food trucks will be on-site all day, serving up a variety of food.

Two stages will feature live music from 2:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., showcasing a mix of Country, Classic Rock, and Latin bands.

What time will the fireworks display begin over the river?

At 10:05 p.m., the night sky will light up with a spectacular fireworks show over the Columbia River, proudly sponsored by Benton PUD.

“River of Fire is such a special event that brings the community together,” said Sybil Young, Director of Sales & Marketing at Three Rivers Convention Center. “It’s a chance for people of all ages to make memories and celebrate the 4th in a safe, fun, and family-friendly way. We hope everyone will pack up their blankets, gather their loved ones, and come out to Columbia Park for a great day.”

Where to Park for River of Fire?

Columbia Park Trail between the Veterans Memorial roundabout and East Boat Launch will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. on July 4 until midnight.

There will be no west-end access from Edison starting at noon on the 4th through midnight.

All vehicle access into the park will close at 9 p.m.

Visitors heading to Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex or Foodies at the Landing should use the Highway 240 entrance.

ADA parking is available in the 20 Acres lot (via the Highway 240 entrance). General event parking will also be in the 20 Acres and surrounding grass areas, with event staff available to help guide traffic throughout the day. For more information, visit the Visit Tri-Cities website.