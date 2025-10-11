Attention all book lovers! It's almost time for Richland's Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale.

If you're into escaping life through the magic of reading, you can get the first crack at the Friends-Only Preview Sale on Wednesday, October 15th from 5 pm-7 pm.

If you're not a friend yet, you can join at the door for ONLY $10/year per individual or $15/year for a family.

The Richland Public Library Book Sale Continues on Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm.

And, on Saturday, hours are from 10 am to 5 pm.

The last day of the sale is traditionally a $5 Bag Day Sale! That's on Saturday, October 18th from 10 am - 4 pm. Fill a bag for only $5!

Proceeds raised from the book sale will go to fund library programming throughout the year. Musical artists, public lectures, author visits, and craft programming will be taken care of through funds raised.

The Richland Public Library is located at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland, WA 99352.

