Urgent: Richland Police Need Your Help To Find Juliana, Do You Know Anything?
The Richland Police Department is asking for your help to bring a young woman home.
21-year-old Juliana Ramos Flores hasn't been seen since September 28th, 2023.
She's described as 5'1" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Juliana is Hispanic, and has a tatoo of a rose on her right forearm. She also has a black heart tattoo on her left wrist.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Juliana Ramos Flores or any information about her, please contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.
As of 2023 Washington State has reported about 1,700 active missing people cases
According to Nfound.org, (Lost Nfound) this number includes children, teens, adults, and elderly. The Washington State Patrol's Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit also helps to track and investigate these cases.
Factors that contribute to missing person cases
• Runaways. A significant portion of missing people cases involves runaways, particularly among teenagers. Various social and family issues can drive these young individuals to leave home.
• Mental Health Issues. Individuals suffering from mental health conditions, including dementia and other cognitive impairments, are at higher risk of going missing. These cases often require specialized search efforts.
• Criminal Activity. Some missing people cases are linked to criminal activities, including abductions and human trafficking. These situations necessitate prompt and thorough investigations by law enforcement agencies.
• Outdoor Activities. WA diverse landscapes attract many outdoor enthusiasts.
Public awareness can help to locate missing people. If you have any information about Juliana Ramos Flores, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.
