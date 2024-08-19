Urgent: Richland Police Need Your Help To Find Juliana, Do You Know Anything?

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

The Richland Police Department is asking for your help to bring a young woman home.

Richland Police Facebook Richland Police Facebook loading...

21-year-old Juliana Ramos Flores hasn't been seen since September 28th, 2023.

She's described as 5'1" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Juliana is Hispanic, and has a tatoo of a rose on her right forearm. She also has a black heart tattoo on her left wrist.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Juliana Ramos Flores or any information about her, please contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

As of 2023 Washington State has reported about 1,700 active missing people cases

According to Nfound.org, (Lost Nfound) this number includes children, teens, adults, and elderly. The Washington State Patrol's Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit also helps to track and investigate these cases.

Get our free mobile app

Factors that contribute to missing person cases

• Runaways. A significant portion of missing people cases involves runaways, particularly among teenagers. Various social and family issues can drive these young individuals to leave home.

• Mental Health Issues. Individuals suffering from mental health conditions, including dementia and other cognitive impairments, are at higher risk of going missing. These cases often require specialized search efforts.

• Criminal Activity. Some missing people cases are linked to criminal activities, including abductions and human trafficking. These situations necessitate prompt and thorough investigations by law enforcement agencies.

• Outdoor Activities. WA diverse landscapes attract many outdoor enthusiasts.

Public awareness can help to locate missing people. If you have any information about Juliana Ramos Flores, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

6 Porch Light Colors to Be Aware of in Washington Discover the meanings behind 6 different colored porch lights in Washington. You never know what someone's situation is. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities Gallery Credit: Patti Banner