Richland Police Arrest Man for Felony Harassment on Social Media

Richland Police arrested a 34-year old Kennewick man for Felony Harassment and Threats to Kill in several posts made to social media.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday at about 1:45 pm. The man is accused of sharing images of firearms and expressing frustration with the Richland Police Department, the Richland School District, as well as several family members. In a statement released by the City of Richland Police Department:

“Today’s arrest reflects the Richland Police Department’s commitment to public safety and thorough investigative work,” said Interim Chief of Police Craig Meidl. “The safety of our community is of the utmost importance to all of our staff. We are committed to serving our community daily with the utmost professionalism and commitment as we strive to keep our community safe for everyone.”

The Richland Police Department wants residents to know that they take these threats seriously. The Richland Police Department relies on the relationship between the Richland School District and their detectives to ensure that school-related crimes are dealt with swiftly and accurately.

This investigation remains open and active.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

