Richland Police Arrest Man for Felony Harassment on Social Media

Richland Police Arrest Man for Felony Harassment on Social Media

Richland Police Department-Facebook

Richland Police arrested a 34-year old Kennewick man for Felony Harassment and Threats to Kill in several posts made to social media.

Read More: Motorist Busted in Oregon With 100 Pounds of Drugs

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday at about 1:45 pm. The man is accused of sharing images of firearms and expressing frustration with the Richland Police Department, the Richland School District, as well as several family members. In a statement released by the City of Richland Police Department:

“Today’s arrest reflects the Richland Police Department’s commitment to public safety and thorough investigative work,” said Interim Chief of Police Craig Meidl. “The safety of our community is of the utmost importance to all of our staff. We are committed to serving our community daily with the utmost professionalism and commitment as we strive to keep our community safe for everyone.”

The Richland Police Department wants residents to know that they take these threats seriously. The Richland Police Department relies on the relationship between the Richland School District and their detectives to ensure that school-related crimes are dealt with swiftly and accurately.

This investigation remains open and active.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured