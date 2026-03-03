Listen up Washington residents! Don't be a victim to the latest phone scam making the rounds.

The Richland Police Department Has Received Multiple Reports of Scam Calls

The male caller is contacting people from a blocked number and pretends to be a sergeant, deputy, or attorney with one of our local departments.

Calls from blocked numbers claiming to be police or attorneys should be treated as suspicious.[/pullquotes]

The caller claims that you owe a fine and goes on to thereaten you with a warrant for your arrest if you don't immediately pay a fine.

The Most Common Excuse Is That You've Missed Jury Duty.

In some cases, the scammer will pressure a resident to wire money from an ATM or will send a payment link to your phone to transfer money.

These Are Scammers Attempting to Steal Your Money

• Law enforcement and courts do NOT call anyone demanding immediate payment.

• Law enforcement and courts will NEVER ask you to pay a fine, pay a warrant, or pay bail using gift cards, wire transfers, ATMS, or using any payment links.

What You Need to Do If You Receive a Call From a Blocked Number

• Hang up immediately.

• Do NOT click on any links. Do NOT send money.

• Never share your personal or banking information.

Contact your local Police Department directly to report the suspicious call.

