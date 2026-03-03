Receiving Strange Calls? Here’s What to Know in Richland

Receiving Strange Calls? Here’s What to Know in Richland

Scam Alert - 1

Listen up Washington residents! Don't be a victim to the latest phone scam making the rounds.

The Richland Police Department Has Received Multiple Reports of Scam Calls

The male caller is contacting people from a blocked number and pretends to be a sergeant, deputy, or attorney with one of our local departments.

Scam Alert - 1
loading...

Calls from blocked numbers claiming to be police or attorneys should be treated as suspicious.[/pullquotes]

Read More: Cold Stone Creamery Brings Sweet Treats to Richland's Dining Scene

The caller claims that you owe a fine and goes on to thereaten you with a warrant for your arrest if you don't immediately pay a fine.

The Most Common Excuse Is That You've Missed Jury Duty.

In some cases, the scammer will pressure a resident to wire money from an ATM or will send a payment link to your phone to transfer money.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

These Are Scammers Attempting to Steal Your Money

• Law enforcement and courts do NOT call anyone demanding immediate payment.

• Law enforcement and courts will NEVER ask you to pay a fine, pay a warrant, or pay bail using gift cards, wire transfers, ATMS, or using any payment links.

Calls from blocked numbers claiming to be police or attorneys should be treated as suspicious.

What You Need to Do If You Receive a Call From a Blocked Number

• Hang up immediately.
• Do NOT click on any links. Do NOT send money.
• Never share your personal or banking information.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Contact your local Police Department directly to report the suspicious call.

Protect Yourself From IRS Scams

The IRS has put out this list of tips to avoid falling for IRS scams

Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State

The Grandma scam has to be one of the worst scams going on in Washington State. Here are 5 scary scams to avoid in the Evergreen State

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: Richland
Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA