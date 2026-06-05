Richland Community Buzzing After Fire Breaks Out on Pullen Street

Richland Community Buzzing After Fire Breaks Out on Pullen Street

Richland, WA Police Department
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Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at at Pullen Street and Birch Avenue.

Firefighters Were Dispatched to the Home at 2100 Pullen Street Just Before 2:30 PM

Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook
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According to Richland Fire Chief Randy Aust, crews began fire suppression operations immediately upon arrival. The two-alarm fire was mainly contained to the home.

Upon arrival, crews encountered a significant working fire and immediately began fire suppression operations. Richland Police officers assisted with traffic control, scene security, and helping ensure the safety of residents in the surrounding area.

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The Cause of the Fire Hasn't Been Determined Yet

The fire remains under investigation, and the Richland Police Department is working closely with fire investigators. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Locals Describe the Residence as a Hoarder House

The residence on Pullen Street is very well-known for having a lot of items on the property. Some have described the property as a hoarding situation.The residence has been a hot topic of discussion on many social groups, including Facebook's Richland Residents.

Richland Police Are Asking People to Avoid the Area

Road closures will be in place overnight in the following locations:

•  Wright Ave at Provo and Putnam
•  Pullen at Winslow and Cedar
•  Birch at Richmond and Swift

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Filed Under: Richland
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

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