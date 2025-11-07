WA Man Posed As Doctor — Arrested in Prescription Fraud [VIDEO]

WA Man Posed As Doctor — Arrested in Prescription Fraud [VIDEO]

A man was arrested and booked for impersonation in the first degree and prescription fraud. RCW 9A.60.040

It happened on Wednesday, November 5th, at about 1pm. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies were notified by a pharmacy company in Graham that a man was attempting to fill a prescription.

The Suspect Claimed He Was a Medical Doctor, and Had All the Information Needed.

The 'doctor' made a request to fill a prescription over the phone, immediately "his patient." Then the suspect called the pharmacy back, using the same phone number. he asked if he could pick up the prescription for "the patient."

The Pharmacy Staff Though This Was Unusual and Called the Police.

Deputies were able to contact the real physician. The doctor confirmed that he had NOT filled ANY prescription for this patient. The real physician also told Deputies that someone had been attempting to use his information to fill prescriptions at other pharmacy locations, as well.

Deputies Arranged a Prescription Pick-Up With Pharmacy Employees in Graham.

When the suspect arrived, Deputies immediately detained the 22-year old suspect. And look what the good 'doctor' is wearing...a hoodie. How professional.

Not that real doctors don't wear sweat suits, or hoodies. But, how many physicians pick up their patient's prescriptions?

