If you love authentic Mexican cuisine, you'll want to hop on our upcoming Seize the Deal offering. Picante serves traditional Mexican dishes with a modern presentation. Beginning Friday, May 29th, you'll get to experience delicious Mexican cuisine for half-price.

Receive a $25 E-Voucher for Only $12.50 to Picante Mexican Taqueria

Picante Mexican Taqueria via Facebook Picante Mexican Taqueria via Facebook loading...

Located in the heart of Downtown Kennewick, Picante Mexican Taqueria is known for their modern take on traditional dishes. Owner Daisy Vargas is proud to invite you in to her piece of paradise in Kennewick.

READ MORE: Fish Without a License During Washington's Free Fishing Weekend

The Food Truck Quickly Transitioned Into a Favorite Restaurant for Many in Tri-Cities

Picante Mexican Taqueria via Facebook Picante Mexican Taqueria via Facebook loading...

What began as a food truck in October 2019, has blossomed into a full-time restaurant business. The brick-and-mortar location of Picante Mexican Taqueria opened in March of 2023 at 20 South Auburn Street, Kennewick, WA 99336.

I worked with Daisy several years ago. I'll always remember she made the BEST guacamole, ever. Hands down, it was the best I've ever tasted. Naturally, I inquired about a secret ingredient. She told me, "Lime juice!" Who knew?

Picante Mexican Taqueria via Facebook Picante Mexican Taqueria via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Known for the best birria around, do NOT miss out on the latest Seize the Deal opportunity with Picante Mexican Taqueria.

From new dishes, live entertainment on our patio to our full bar. We cannot wait for you to visit and make new memories. We strive to provide amazing customer service, great quality food within a team based environment. To those who have dined with us, we thank you beyond words can describe. To those who have yet to visit, we invite you to stop by and give us a try. - (Daisy Vargas)

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman